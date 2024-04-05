New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said the US health regulator has issued three observations after inspecting the Andhra Pradesh-based manufacturing unit of its subsidiary.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the new injectable facility of Eugia Steriles, a step-down subsidiary of the company, situated in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, from March 28 to April 5, 2024, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection closed with three observations, it added.

The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time, Aurobindo Pharma said.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.02 per cent lower at Rs 1,123.75 apiece on the BSE.

