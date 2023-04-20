New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Avaada Energy on Thursday said it has bagged a 200 MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).

The project has been bagged through an e-reverse auction process held by GUVNL, Avaada Energy said in a statement.

Also Read | How To Get Blue Tick on Twitter? As Elon Musk Sets To Remove Verified Checkmarks From Legacy Accounts, Know Verification Requirements and Steps To Get Blue Checkmark.

"The company has been awarded a 200 MW (DC) solar power project from GUVNL at a record-low tariff of Rs 2.75 per kWh," it said.

As per the bid terms, a power purchase agreement (PPA) will be signed between the two entities for 25 years, and the project will be commissioned within 18 months.

Also Read | What Is Layoff? Know the Definition and Meaning of the Term That Is Making Major Headlines in 2023.

The plant will produce 370 million units of electricity per year, leading to a reduction of approximately 3.44 lakh tonne of CO2 equivalent emissions, annually.

This solar project has the potential to provide green energy to power 2.5 lakh households, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)