Latur, Jan 7 (PTI) The statement on Lord Ram was MLA Jitendra Awhad's personal opinion and not that of the party, an NCP leader said in Latur on Sunday.

Awhad, who represents the Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency in Thane district, had kicked up a row three days ago with his remark.

"Lord Ram used to hunt and eat. He is ours, of bahujans (a term traditionally used for those not belonging to the priestly or ruling classes). You (an apparent reference to the BJP) are turning us into vegetarians, (but) we are following the example of Ram and consuming mutton," he said at an NCP conclave at Shirdi on January 3.

"It is his personal opinion and not that of the party. Awhad apologised on Thursday," said newly appointed Latur district president of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party at a press conference.

