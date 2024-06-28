New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday launched a space accelerator programme to support 24 startups.

Through the 14-week programme, AWS said it will support selected space-tech startups in the growth journey with expertise, mentorship, and AWS credits cumulatively worth up to USD 100,000.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2024: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"It is a direct result of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement AWS signed with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in 2023, to jointly support the growth and development of space startups in India," a company statement said.

The programme, which the firm claims to be India's first-ever, is supported by T-Hub, an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, and Minfy, an AWS Premier Partner.

Also Read | Anjali Birla, Daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Is IAS Officer, Know All About Her.

The startups selected for the AWS Space Accelerator: India 2024 program operate in a range of space segments such as spacecraft propulsion, orbital and launch vehicles, satellite imagery, geospatial applications, weather analysis, and space tourism, among others.

"There are a record number of new Indian space startups forming, there is strong support from the Government of India as evidenced by our MoU with ISRO and IN-SPACe, and India has some of the best educated and proficient talent in the world in the technical areas that encompass space," Clint Crosier, Director of the Aerospace and Satellite business at AWS, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)