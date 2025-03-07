Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Axis Bank on Friday announced that Air India has borrowed from its GIFT City branch to buy 34 training aircraft.

This is the maiden aircraft financing transaction carried out by a bank from the GIFT City IFSC and paves the way for homegrown aviation finance solutions in the sector, according to a company statement.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 08 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Air India's wholly-owned subsidiary and leasing arm 'AI Fleet Services' has borrowed the unspecified amount of funds in USD for a long tenor from the lender for the training aircraft buy, it said.

The aircraft will be deployed at Air India's upcoming pilot training institute in Amravati, Maharashtra which is set to be one of India's largest pilot training hubs.

Also Read | What Is EPFO 3.0? From Key Features, Benefits To Launch Date, Know Everything About New EPFO Version That Will Allow PF Withdrawal From ATMs.

"By leveraging its presence in the IFSC ecosystem, our GIFT City franchise has demonstrated capabilities to offer home grown financing options that strengthen India's position in the global aviation landscape," the lender's deputy managing director Rajiv Anand said.

"Air India has embarked on a five-year transformation journey Vihaan.AI, placing an order for 570 aircraft, and GIFT City will be important for financing these aircraft," the Tata group-run carrier's chief commercial officer Sanjay Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)