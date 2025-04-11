New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Axiscades on Friday announced the appointment of K P Mohanakrishnan as Deputy CEO & President of its aerospace vertical.

In a statement, the company said its board has appointed D Murali Krishnan as Chief Operating Officer & President -- Electronics, Semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence (ESAI).

Mohanakrishnan steps into the role following a career of over three decades spanning across aerospace and defence, automotive, and general engineering.

He has been in leadership roles at marquee organisations such as Mahindra Aerostructures and Tata Advanced Materials Ltd.

"KP Mohanakrishnan appointed as Deputy CEO & President - Aerospace, and D Murali Krishnan named COO & President - ESAI to drive transformation in the company growth," the company said.

D Murali Krishnan joins as COO along with his existing position as CEO of Mistral Solutions, a subsidiary of Axiscades.

Previously, he led a USD 200 million Digital Engineering business at Cyient Limited, managing over 4,000 associates and delivering end-to-end Product Development Life Cycle services.

He has also served as CEO of Engineering Services at Pennar Industries.

Axiscades CEO and MD Alfonso Martinez said, "As we accelerate our transformation from investing in AI-led aerospace & defence applications, and semiconductor innovation to expanding our chip-to-product capabilities and deepening global partnerships, leaders like Mohanakrishnan and Murali will play a critical role in driving impact at scale."

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is an end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors such as aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive and energy, among others.

