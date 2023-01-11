New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Wednesday entered into corporate agency partnership, under which bank customers can avail insurance products of the life insurer.

Punjab & Sind Bank is the 25th scheduled commercial bank that is partnering with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance for distributing its life goals-based product suite.

The partnership will allow Delhi-headquartered Punjab & Sind Bank's customers to avail a variety of retail life insurance products from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance including term, savings, retirement and investment options, according to a joint statement.

Punjab & Sind Bank MD & CEO Swarup Kumar Saha and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance MD & CEO Tarun Chugh signed the partnership agreement here.

