New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent drop in its total sales to 3,16,020 units in February.

The company had sold 3,75,017 units in February 2021.

Domestic sales last month stood at 1,12,747 units as against 1,64,811 units, down 32 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total two-wheeler sales declined 16 per cent to 2,79,337 units compared to 3,32,563 units in February last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales slipped 14 per cent to 36,683 units against 42,454 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports last month also witnessed a decline of 3 per cent to 2,03,273 units from 2,10,206 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

