New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported 1 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales, including exports, to 3,60,806 units in June.

The Pune-based automobile firm had recorded total sales of 3,58,477 vehicles in June 2024, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at 1,88,460 units last month as compared with 2,16,451 units a year ago, a dip of 13 per cent.

Exports during the month under review jumped 21 per cent to 1,72,346 vehicles from 1,42,026 vehicles in the year-ago period, the company said.

