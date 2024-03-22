Pune, Mar 22 (PTI) Bajaj Group on Friday committed Rs 5,000 crore to social impact initiatives over the next five years with a focus on skill development under 'Bajaj Beyond' -- the Group's new identity for all its corporate social responsibility and charitable programmes.

The initiatives will benefit over two crore youth and enable them to take advantage of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities offered by India's growing economy.

"Social responsibility is deeply entwined in the Bajaj Family's businesses and its philanthropic endeavours through generations.

"In the last 10 years alone, the Bajaj Group has contributed close to Rs 4,000 crore towards CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives largely focused on skilling and education, health, livelihood, water conservation, and several other areas of development," Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj Bajaj said.

The Bajaj Group's humanitarian efforts are channelled through several institutions. The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha, and the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, among others, have worked unceasingly to uplift and empower communities, he said.

Bajaj Group companies include Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Electricals, and Mukand Ltd.

"Launching the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) last year has been a valuable learning experience for us. It gave us a very clear picture of the critical gap between theoretical education and practical skills needed in the manufacturing industry. The insights gained through BEST acted as a cornerstone in laying down the groundwork. With Bajaj Beyond, we will expand our skilling efforts across the group," Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj said.

"You do not change the world by sloganeering. Saying Make in India does not change the world; saying Aatmanirbhar does not change the world; saying vocal for local does not change the world; saying Viksit bharat does not change the world.

"Words would not change the world unless you have the skills to put those words into action. It would certainly not change the world by saying I will spend tens of thousands of crores of rupees on CSR or that I want to touch billions of lives," he added.

Speaking at the event Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said, "Skilling has been at the heart of our social impact initiatives, and we have seen the positive multiplier effect it has on the well-being of youth and their families. Our Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI) prepares youth for employment in the fast-expanding financial services sector, which is currently seeing a shortage of talent".

With Bajaj Beyond, Bjajaj Finserv commits to strengthening India's skilling ecosystem, especially in the hinterland, enabling greater access to economic prosperity, he added.

