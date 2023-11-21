Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) A man died and two others were injured in a fire that broke out at a bakery in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Monday morning, police said.

Pratap Nagar SHO Himanshu Singh said the incident happened at a bakery near a cotton mill in Mandadi.

Mohan (32), who was looking after the maintenance work of the bakery, died while two other labourers were injured, he said.

Prima facie the blaze in the factory was caused by a short circuit, the SHO said.

About 20 people were working inside when the incident happened. As soon as the fire broke out, most of the workers came out safely but Mohan, who had gone to switch off the gas valve, was burnt alive, he said.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, he said, adding that the injured workers are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

