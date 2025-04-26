Hamirpur (HP), Apr 26 (PTI) A plane-shaped balloon bearing the text 'Pakistan airlines' was found in Karnehra village of the district here on Saturday.

Locals who discovered the balloon informed the police, who seized it.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur said they are investigating the matter.

On Friday, a search was launched after a mailer threatened to blow up the offices of Hamirpur and Chamba district commissioners. Employees were evacuated and premises were searched but nothing was found.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media purported to be showing some people harassing some Muslims in Nadaun town.

Local Station House Officer Nirmal Singh confirmed the existence of the video, but said no complaint has been received in connection with the matter.

