New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A 50-year-old balloon seller died while two others, including a six-year-old girl, got injured after a gas cylinder used to fill balloons burst in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place outside the residence of the balloon vendor Deep Singh at Block G of Sangam Vihar at 4.30 pm, they added.

Also Read | TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 2,222 Teacher Posts from November 1, Know How to Apply At Trb.tn.gov.in.

According to police, Singh was putting calcium carbide and water in a gas cylinder when it burst, injuring him, one labourer Hanif Ansari (35) and a 6-year-old girl standing nearby, a police officer said.

The trio were rushed to the AIIMS hospital here where doctors declared Singh brought dead. While Haneef is recuperating, the girl has been shifted to a private hospital, the officer said.

Also Read | Punjab Formation Day 2023: From Date to History to Significance, Everything To Know About the Punjab Day.

The police have registered a case and are probing the incident, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)