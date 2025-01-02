Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd, a central public sector undertaking, on Thursday announced an equity funding in NapTapGo, a startup in the affordable hospitality segment, as part of its annual startup fund programme, the company said.

The Rs 1 crore investment is aimed at "supporting the startup ecosystem and promoting innovation," a company statement said. No further details of the funding terms were divulged.

NapTapGo is a startup that "aims to revolutionise the hospitality industry with its unique concept of affordable yet luxurious 'pod' hotels," the company added.

Pod hotels are compact, capsule-like accommodations that offer affordable and efficient stays. "They typically feature basic amenities and are designed for short-stay travelers," the statement added. This concept is gaining popularity worldwide for its unique and space-saving design.

The startup will be integrating AI and IoT into its facilities to "enhance hygiene, quality, and customer experience," the PSU said.

As part of India's Startup India programme, Balmer Lawrie has partnered with IIM Lucknow EIC, a top-tier incubator, to provide startups with "incubation support, mentorship, and industry connections."

"We firmly believe that investing in innovation and supporting emerging entrepreneurs will contribute significantly to nation building," Balmer Lawrie chairman and managing director Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri said.

NapTapGo founder Nitin Malhotra said the investment is a testament to the government's commitment to fostering innovation in the tourism sector.

