Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI) The Erode District Collector, who is also the Regional Transport Authority, has recommended that public transport vehicles of any type may be allowed to ply in the stretch of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) without any time restriction.

Also Read | Apple's Upcoming MacBook Air Likely To Come With New Design & More Colours: Report.

Local people may be allowed to travel in the stretch without any time restriction, subject to verification of proof of Iocal residency and the transportation of perishables like fruits, vegetables, flowers, milk and allied products may be exempted from the restriction, subject to verification at check points.

Also Read | Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G Launched in India; First Online Sale on March 14, 2022.

These remedial measures were taken after consultations with the batch of PIL petitioners, both pro and against the ban, government officials, the villagers and traders and the parties connected with the issue.

The suggestions formed part of the counter-affidavit filed before the first bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The restriction of night travel came into effect from February 10, following a direction from the bench, headed by Chief Justice M N Bhandari, earlier.

The recommendations added that any vehicle which is more than a 6 wheeler may not be allowed to ply in the STR stretch between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m,while night traffic ban is to be implemented except for medical emergency vehicles like ambulances.

The collection of entry fees may be stopped with immediate effect, as it is now being levied without the prior approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The recommendations also pointed out an alternate route -- Anthiyur to Kargekandi (via Burgur), which at present has motorable difficulties due to recent landslide. The movement of vehicles may be permitted after the permanent restoration of this route.

To regulate the speed of the vehicles plying in the Ghat Road, the recommendations suggested installation of adequate number of speed breakers in the Accident Prone Zone and Animal Road Kill Zone by the departments concerned as per the rules in force. Adequate Road Safety Infrastructure may be installed along the stretch to prevent accidents, it said.

To implement the above in the interest of the public and the stakeholders, it is necessary to make amendments in the Erode district gazette notification dated January 7, 2019, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)