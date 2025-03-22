Banihal/Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) Two persons died when a load carrier carrying fresh vegetables skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a police officer said.

Driver Arshid Ahmad and his helper Seva Singh, aged around 30, were en route to their village Ukhral Pogal-Paristan with the vegetables when the accident occurred near Battery Cheshma on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, he said.

The officer said the bodies were retrieved from several hundred feet gorge in a joint rescue operation by police and local volunteers.

