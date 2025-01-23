New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Thursday said its board has approved Rs 5,000 crore fund raising through infrastructure bonds.

Long Term Infra Bonds to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore would be raised during the fourth quarter of FY25, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Pension Calculator: How Will Pension Hike Impact Central Govt Employees? Know About Fitment Factor and Other Key Details.

Domestic investors have shown a lot of interest in such bond issuance by banks, and many lenders have exercised this option for raising resources in the recent past.

The advantage of infrastructure bonds is that they are exempt from regulatory reserve requirements such as Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR). So, infrastructure bond proceeds can be fully deployed for lending activities.

Also Read | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day Celebrating Indian Nationalist’s 128th Birth Anniversary.

Banks have been preferring infrastructure bonds over AT-1 and Tier-2 bonds, as they are better priced.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)