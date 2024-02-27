Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) The Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP) on Tuesday welcomed a new member, one year seven-month-old female giraffe, to its family.

Shivani, a 13.5-foot-tall giraffe, was born to Bharatha and Babli at Mysuru Zoo on July 4, 2022. She was shifted from Mysuru Zoo through an animal exchange programme, officials said.

This transfer is part of an approved animal exchange programme facilitated by the Central Zoo Authority.

To ensure a stress-free and comfortable transportation, Shivani underwent crate training over the past few weeks before being shifted to the bological park.

“Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP) is delighted to announce the addition of a companion for single female giraffe 'Gowri'. A female Giraffe named Shivani, born to Bharath and Babli in Mysore Zoo, aged about one-year-seven months have been shifted from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden, Mysore on Tuesday,” Bannerghatta Biological Park Executive Director Surya Sen said.

BBP was housing a lone female Giraffe aged around eight years which was also acquired from Mysore Zoo during April 2018. As Mysore Zoo is currently housing nine giraffes, they have spared a female with our single female giraffe. Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, approved the Animal Exchange Program for conservation education, he said.

“Upon release of Shivani in the giraffe enclosure, Gowri walked towards the species. Later both the giraffes started sniffing each other. They are responding positively towards each other and will be compatible very soon,” he added.

