Hamirpur (HP), May 6 (PTI) A Barasingha (Rucervus duvaucelii), also known as swamp deer, entered a shoe shop in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Tuesday.

The shopkeeper, his staff and others were taken by surprise when the Barasingha entered the shop located near Kashmiri Lal Handa Chowk and sat there without creating any problem. This led to a fair-like situation as people rushed to the shop to click a photograph of the animal, which is rarely found in the nearby forest of Hiranagar. It is mostly found at higher altitudes.

The trader brought down the main shutter of his shop and the police and forest officials were informed, following which a forest department team reached there and retrieved the Barasingha from the shop with the help of a tranquilizer.

Locals helped the Forest Department team to bring the deer out of the shop in the presence of hundreds of people, who were busy clicking photographs with their mobile phones. The Barasingha was shifted to a local forest office, from where it would be released in a forest, said a spokesman of the department.

He said that it was not known how the animal reached the crowded area and entered the shop in broad daylight. The owner of the shop said that no loss was caused by the animal.

