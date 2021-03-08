New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) may be entrusted with the job to select managing director (MD) and deputy managing directors (DMDs) of a proposed Rs 1-lakh crore development financial institution (DFI) being set up to accelerated infrastructure financing activities.

The infrastructure financier, to be called the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), is to anchor the ambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). About 7,000 projects have been identified under the NIP with a projected investment of a whopping Rs 111 lakh crore during 2020-25.

According to sources, the BBB would select the MD and DMDs of the new institution NaBFID and selected names would be forwarded to the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister for the final decision.

BBB, the headhunter for state-run banks and financial institutions, is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary B P Sharma.

The Secretary of Department of Financial Services, Secretary of Department of Public Enterprises and the RBI deputy governor in charge of banking are part of BBB.

Other part-time members are Vedika Bhandarkar, former managing director of Credit Suisse; P Pradeep Kumar, former managing director of SBI; and Pradip P Shah, founder managing director of rating agency CRISIL.

The government had set up BBB in February 2016 with a mandate to recommend candidates for the top post in state-run banks and financial institutions.

After the financing, the proposed DFI will play a key developmental role in developing bond markets for infra funding.

The proposed institution will provide patient capital for infrastructure projects at an affordable cost. As part of its development role, the DFI will coordinate with central and state governments, domestic and foreign investors to facilitate development of infrastructure projects.

NaBFID once created will help an infrastructure developer to do financial closure, project monitoring and credit enhancement, among others.

During the pre-liberalised era, India had DFIs, which were primarily engaged in development of industry in the country. ICICI and IDBI, in their previous avatars, were DFIs. Even the country's oldest financial institution, IFCI Ltd, acted as a DFI.

In India, the first DFI was operationalised in 1948 with the setting up of the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI). Subsequently, the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) was set up with the backing of the World Bank in 1955.

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) came into existence in 1964 to promote long-term financing for infrastructure projects and industry. HRS hrs

