New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) BCL Industries Ltd on Monday announced bagging a Rs 339-crore ethanol supply order.

Additionally, its subsidiary company Svaksha Distillery has also secured an order of Rs 222 crore to supply ethanol, BCL Industries said in an exchange filing.

While BCL has to supply 4.96 lakh litres of ethanol, its arm will supply 3.24 lakh litres to the oil marketing companies.

BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated distillery ethanol plant.

