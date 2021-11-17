Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Wednesday signed an export contract with Airbus Defense & Space, Spain for supply of Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS).

Also Read | WB Police Excise Constable PET,PMT Admit Card 2019 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online wbpolice.gov.in.

Under the contract, BDL will supply its in-house developed CMDS to Airbus, it said in a release here.

Also Read | WhatsApp Desktop App Now Available on Windows App Store, Here's How To Download It.

The contract, valued at around USD 21 million, was signed by NP Diwakar, Director (Technical) BDL and Arnal Didier Dominique, Sr Vice President Airbus Defense and Space, S.A.U., at Bengaluru on Wednesday, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)