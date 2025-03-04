New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Beauty and wellness brand Beautywise has raised Rs 3 crore from boAt co-founder Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India.

The funding follows an oversubscribed Rs 6 crore round in February 2024, a company statement said.

"This funding will enable us to continue developing revolutionary products and to expand our team and brand presence.

“Accordingly, Beautywise will channel funds into R&D for new products as well as into widening its footprint--by hiring a larger field force and strengthening partnerships with clinics and pharmacies – to better serve customers nationwide," company CEO Shreyansh Chauhan said.

*** TakeMe2Space raises Rs 5.5 crore

*SpaceTech startup TakeMe2Space has raised Rs 5.5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Seafund, and plans to use the funds towards the launch space AI laboratory MOI-1.

The round also saw participation from Blume Ventures, Artha Venture Fund, AC Ventures, and angel investors.

The company in a statement said it aims to scale operations, launch in new regions, expand its product portfolio, strengthen R&D, and drive customer acquisition.

TakeMe2Space company expects to double its revenues over the next 12 months, the statement said.

