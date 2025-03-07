Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Belgium Princess Astrid, along with a business delegation, on Friday visited country's premier container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority as part of her a week-long India visit.

During her visit, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) also inked an initial pact with the APEC-Antwerp/Flanders training Centre to establish a port-focused training institute in India.

The centre will offer advanced maritime education and develop a skilled workforce for the sector.

JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh provided a comprehensive overview of the JNPA's operations, infrastructure development and the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra to the Princess and business delegation.

"This visit (of Princess Astrid) reaffirms the strong maritime ties between India and Belgium. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with APEC-Antwerp/ Flanders Port Training Centre is a step forward in fostering excellence in port operations and training," Wagh said.

JNPA remains committed to enhancing global partnerships and driving sustainable growth in the maritime sector, he added.

During the visit, Princess Astrid and the delegation boarded the DEME hopper dredging vessel Congo River, berthed at the JNPA Coastal Berth, which is actively involved in dredging operations at the port.

The delegation examined the vessel's advanced dredging techniques and operational capabilities, gaining insights into JNPA's efforts to enhance navigational efficiency.

Besides, the Princess and delegation also visited the existing JNPA-APEC Training Centre, where they engaged in discussions on enhancing skill development and maritime training programmes in India.

The Princess' visit to the port also marks a significant step in strengthening Indo-Belgian maritime cooperation, JNPA said.

It will also pave the way for future avenues in port development, training, and sustainable maritime solutions, it added.

