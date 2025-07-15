Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) West Bengal is ramping up efforts to boost its food processing and horticulture sectors through a series of initiatives aimed at attracting investment and modernising farming practices, a state minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an Assocham-organised conclave, Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Minister Arup Roy said the state is focusing on modernising horticulture with advanced planting materials, high-yielding seeds, model nurseries, organic farming, post-harvest management, cold chain infrastructure, and promoting protected cultivation.

"The state's food processing sector has witnessed significant growth and the government is committed to attracting more investments in this sector," Roy said.

He added that the area under maize cultivation will be expanded by 60,000 hectares over the next three years to meet rising demand for animal, poultry and fish feed.

Roy also highlighted the importance of empowering women in agriculture, noting that they make up 70 per cent of the sector's workforce in the state.

Highlighting West Bengal's potential, Smaraki Mahapatra, department secretary, said the state produces about 163 lakh tonnes of vegetables and 40 lakh tonnes of fruits annually, with significant surpluses that can be tapped for exports through investments in cold chains and logistics.

Mahapatra said that the government is supporting tissue culture for crops such as banana, pineapple, blueberry and ginger and sees strong investment opportunities in value addition and post-harvest infrastructure.

"In FY25, 24,213 units in the food processing sector were set up in the state. A partnership between government, farmers, FPOs and entrepreneurs is key to unlocking the sector's full potential," the officer said.

West Bengal's unique geography, stretching from the Himalayas to the coast, makes it ideal for diverse agricultural activities, including the cultivation of medicinal plants with potential in Ayurvedic treatments, Mahapatra added.

