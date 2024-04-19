New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old cyber criminal for duping a man of Rs 5.5 lakh by posing as a customer care executive of an airline, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Gourab Dey, was apprehended from Kolkata, they added.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

A case was registered at the Cyber cell of Dwarka police station on the complaint of Durga Nath Raina, who claimed to have been duped by the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Raina, a Delhi resident, told the police that he wanted to book a flight and hit a query on a search engine for the customer care number of a particular airline, she said.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024 Rangoli Design Videos: Matdan Jagrukta Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Biggest Festival of Democracy in the World.

Later he received a call wherein the caller identified himself as the customer representative of an airline and asked him to download some application and share an OTP received on his number, Singh said.

On following the accused, Raina suffered an online fraud of Rs 5.50 lakh, the officer said.

The police said an FIR was lodged based on the victim's complaint and a probe was launched.

During investigation, the bank account details of the accused were traced to Kolkata and a raid was conducted following which Dey was apprehended, the DCP said.

On interrogation, Dey disclosed that he hatched a plan with his friends Abhishek Yadav, Rahul Ram and Sahabaj Koyal to mint easy money, the officer said.

They used to trick victims by posing as customer representatives of different airlines and share their bank account details with a fourth accomplice Badshah who used to withdraw the cash from ATM and share it among all, she added.

Further probe in the case is underway and efforts are on to nab the remaining, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)