Bengaluru, June 29 (PTI) An unidentified woman's body, allegedly stuffed into a sack and dumped in a garbage truck, was found, police said on Sunday.

The body was discovered under the Chennammanakere Achukattu Police Station limits. The deceased is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old.

Police said the body was tied up and stuffed into a sack, likely dumped in the garbage truck sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday.

Based on nearby CCTV footage, police suspect the body may have been transported to the spot in an auto-rickshaw.

A resident, who came to dispose of garbage, grew suspicious on noticing the sack and alerted the police in the early hours of Sunday. Police personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

A murder case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify those involved and ascertain the motive.

Preliminary findings suggest death due to smothering, but the exact cause and whether there was any sexual assault will be confirmed after investigation and postmortem, police added.

