New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) BGR Energy Systems on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 336.27 crore for December quarter FY25 as expenses reduced.

It had posted Rs 691.38 crore loss for October-December period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Implementation Date To Be January 1, 2026? Experts Fear Delay in 8th CPC Salary Hike Rollout, Here's Why.

Total income fell to Rs 67.33 crore from Rs 472.68 crore a year ago. Expenses came down to Rs 403.60 crore from Rs 1,031.38 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)