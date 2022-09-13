New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Auto components major Bharat Forge on Tuesday said its unit Kalyani Powertrain has joined hands with US-based Harbinger Motors to form a joint venture focused on developing electric drivetrain solutions for the commercial vehicle market.

Kalyani Powertrain is a global supplier of critical chassis and powertrain components while Harbinger Motors Inc is into the development of electric commercial vehicles.

Also Read | Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

The new JV -- ElectroForge -- will leverage the strengths of both the partners, Bharat Forge said in a statement.

"This collaboration marks the beginning of a new chapter for commercial electric powertrains," Harbinger CEO John Harris said.

Also Read | Follow These Tips To Get the Perfect Term Plan for Your Needs.

Beginning with operations at Kalyani Powertrain's Pune facility, ElectroForge will leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver high-power, low-mass drivetrains with new architecture tailored specifically for the durability and performance requirements of commercial vehicles.

The joint venture will serve as the volume manufacturer of electric powertrains for Harbinger, leveraging Kalyani's global manufacturing experience in India, Europe, and North America.

"The JV accelerates our efforts and adds to the existing product portfolio in power electronics and light weighting solutions for the EV space," Bharat Forge Deputy Managing Director Amit Kalyani said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)