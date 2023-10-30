New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) BHEL's board on Monday approved the induction of Koppu Sadashiv Murthy as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company.

On May 23, BHEL said it received a communication from Ministry of Heavy Industries, informing that the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved Murthy's appointment as the CMD.

The official at present is an Executive Director in the company.

"The proposal for induction of Koppu Sadashiv Murthy...to the post of CMD with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after 01.11.2023, till the date of his superannuation i.e, 28.02.2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, have been approved by the Board of Directors," BHEL said in a regulatory filing.

The board approved the proposal at its meeting held on Monday.

He will succeed Nalin Shinghal who was the CMD since July 8, 2019.

