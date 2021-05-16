Sabang (WB), May 16 (PTI) West Bengal Water Resources Investigation and Development minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia has asked officials to make door to door visit of people of Sabang area in Paschim Medinipur district to know about their health condition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhunia, who is also the MLA of Sabang constituency asked the officials to make door to door visit of the people from Sunday and submit regular feedback to the Block Development Officer (BDO) Sabang.

At a meeting attended by BDO, SDPO and other officials on Saturday, it was decided to have all necessary medical infrastructure at quarantine centres, safe homes and the minister assured money will not be the problem to have adequate oxygen stock and ambulance facility.

"Every official and panchayat representative should work in cohesion and on war footing like in past year. No excuses would be entertained," he said.

Two ambulances and one hearse for Covid patients have already been kept ready on an emergency basis.

