Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Abhinandan and Abhishek Lodha do not have any right of any form in the other's businesses, their parents Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Manju Lodha have decided.

In a letter written to the bickering siblings on February 21 which came to public light on Thursday, Manju "directed" the two brothers to end all disputes and respect each other.

The letter comes within weeks of the Bombay High Court directing the two brothers to amicably resolve their differences after Abhishek, the elder brother who helms the group's flagship realty business, moved the court seeking to bar Abhinandan Lodha from using the "Lodha" name in any of his ventures.

The letter by Manju said she had lengthy discussions with her husband - a BJP leader and Maharashtra's tourism minister - over the matter on the issue of shareholding or ownership of each other's businesses.

"The final arrangement within our family was documented in our amended family agreement dated March 31, 2017, We confirm that both of you have no right of any form in the other brother's business or assets or shareholding," the letter, a copy of which is with PTI, says.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the Abhinandan Lodha-led Lodha Ventures said they are disappointed about the letter being shared with people outside family for "ulterior motives", while Abhishek said he hopes the younger brother brings an end to the dispute by implementing the 2017 agreement.

"Abhinandan Lodha continues to believe that family matters should not be settled in public. This is the reason he chose to maintain a dignified silence for over 10 years. He does hope that his family honours all the commitments made to him," the Lodha Ventures statement said.

Abhishek, meanwhile, claimed that the 2017 pact "clearly states" that the Lodha real estate business and trade name "Lodha" is owned by, and will exclusively be used by, Macrotech or Lodha Developers.

"I wish my younger brother, Abhinandan, all success in his business. I hope that he brings an end to this dispute by implementing the 2017 agreement and starts using a distinct and separate identity which does not lead to any confusion with our highly recognized and valuable brand name 'Lodha," the statement from Abhishek added.

The letter from the mother instructs the brothers not to say anything wrong about each other, not fight with each other, asks them not to give anything to each other and not interfere in any manner in the other's business.

Manju also promises to leave behind whatever she has for both her sons who were born within a gap of 18 months in the emotional letter which also mentions their childhood and life journeys.

"I pray that both of you bring an end to your dispute and focus your energy on growing your respective businesses," the letter said.

