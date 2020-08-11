Patna, Aug 11 (PTI) Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday unveiled a book on crosswords in Hindi.

The book titled 'Cryptic Crossword- Hal Karne Ke Saral Tarike' has been authored by Alka Singh.

Praising the author, Choudhary said that "crosswords was emerging as a popular mind game and generally played in its English version. To write a book on crosswords, explaining the techniques and tricks to solve them, in Hindi was no small achievement."

This is a unique milestone in the sense that it is the first book in a language other than English on crosswords, the Speaker said.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that "crosswords did appear difficult in the beginning but once one got the hang of it, it can be a thrilling pastime."

Singh said that she wanted to write a book on crossword in Hindi so that children of vernacular medium from hinterland can also hone their skills in solving crosswords.

