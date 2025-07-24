New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Snacks manufacturer Bikaji Foods International Ltd has reported a 1.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.52 crore in the quarter ended in June 30, of this financial year.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 57.77 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bikaji Foods.

Its revenue from operation was up 14.86 per cent to Rs 637.05 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 554.59 crore a year ago.

Total expenses of Bikaji Foods in the June quarter were up 16.7 per cent to Rs 584.09 crore.

Bikaji Foods' total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 662.66 crore, up 14.52 per cent.

During the quarter, Bikaji Foods had a volume growth (in tonnes) of 7.5 per cent.

Its revenue from Ethnic Snacks segment was up 11.2 per cent and from the Packaged Sweets business (up 3.1 per cent). Its Ethnic Snacks contributed 75.3 per cent of the business.

Bikaji Foods International is India's third largest ethnic snacks manufacturer.

