Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) A youth, who drove a racing motorcycle on the stretch of ECR in the city's Palavakkam locality in a rash and negligent manner and killed a pedestrian, and the biker's father in whose name the vehicle was registered are to shell out Rs 41.42 lakh as compensation.

A ruling to this effect was given by T Chandrasekaran, Chief Judge of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal here recently.

Though the claim made by the victim's mother and wife was Rs 22.25 lakh, the judge awarded almost double the amount as compensation and fixed the responsibility on the biker and his father, as the vehicle was not insured and the youth did not have necessary licence.

The deceased Joseph was a plumber and a food delivery agent. He was fatally hit by Dinesh Kumar when he accompanied by his friend, attempted to go to a nearby tea shop in Palavakkam in the early hours on July 15, 2018.

The compensation amount shall be paid by the bike owner (father) and the rider (son) jointly and severally with 7.5 per cent interest from the date of filing of the case, within three months, the judge said.

The judge held the accident took place due to rash and negligent riding of Dinesh Kumar.

Citing the ruling of the Supreme Court in various other cases, the judge awarded the higher amount.

"It is a fit case, where this tribunal need not restrict the claim of the petitioners. As per the precedents of the Apex Court, this tribunal can award more taking into account the nature of the claim and the conduct of the tortfeasor," the judge said.

