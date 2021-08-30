New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Bank of Baroda on Monday said Shanti Lal Jain would cease to be its executive director from September due to his appointment as the MD & CEO of Indian Bank.

Jain's cessation as the executive director of Bank of Baroda will be effective from September 1, 2021, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Giving reason for his cessation, the public sector lender said Jain has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Bank, to be effective on or after September 1, 2021.

