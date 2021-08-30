Juventus on Sunday, suffered a shock 0-1 loss to newly promoted Empoli at home and it wasn't the way they'd have thought to begin off the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era. The Portuguese star footballer departed Juventus, three years after joining them and had informed manager Max Allegri that he wouldn't be continuing in Italy after the Serie A giants drew their first match against Udinese. While it was expected that Juventus wouldn't, easily be able to fill the void left by a player as massive as Cristiano Ronaldo, their nightmares came true when Empoli stunned them 1-0 to take away all three points at the Allianz stadium. With a draw and a defeat in two matches. Juventus are now 12th in the Serie A 2021-22 table. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Star Completes Manchester United Medical, Signs Two-Year Deal With Premier League Club

Fans took to Twitter to react to this defeat and their reactions too suggested that the Turin club would find it difficult to recover from Ronaldo's absence from the side. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Juventus' defeat in Empoli in their first match of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Why Ronaldo was missed:

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 60% of Juventus’s goals every season but some claimed he held them back..They can’t even beat Empoli without CR7 🤫🐐 — Nungua Burna🥲(INFORMATION WC WIASE) (@viewsdey) August 28, 2021

An embarrassing defeat:

Juventus have just lost to Empoli for the 1st time in over 10 years. Folks said Cristiano Ronaldo was the problem after scoring 60% of Juve's goals last season. — Zoba (@Czooba) August 28, 2021

Ronaldo is irreplaceable:

"You simply cannot replace Cristiano Ronaldo. It is IMPOSSIBLE" - The commentator during the Juventus vs Empoli game yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Xfh26jdMv3 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) August 29, 2021

Just how?

Juventus just lost against Empoli for the first time since 2007... how on earth did some People say that Ronaldo was holding them back.. — Albi🇽🇰 (@albiFCB7) August 28, 2021

Coincidence?

So Juventus lost to Empoli without Ronaldo, Juve last lost to them in 1999 - same year Manchester United won the treble. It's all aligning! — Zoba (@Czooba) August 29, 2021

Juventus, a day after Ronaldo left:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FORMER CLUB Juventus have lost to Empoli just a day after he LEFT the club. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RCqw6TxRnp — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) August 28, 2021

First big upset:

Final: Empoli beat Juventus 1-0. First big upset of the season. — Raffaele (@ItalianoCalcio) August 28, 2021

'Ronaldo carried Juventus':

Judging by the performance of Juventus FC without Ronaldo, I can confidently say that the guy carries that team on his back for 3 years #JuventusEmpoli — Paul Momanyi Nyaosi (@paulmoms) August 30, 2021

Juventus would have to buckle up and recover quickly from this defeat, as soon as they can. With greater challenges lying ahead, Max Allegri have to get over with Ronaldo's departure and move on with victories in their kitty.

