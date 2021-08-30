Juventus on Sunday, suffered a shock 0-1 loss to newly promoted Empoli at home and it wasn't the way they'd have thought to begin off the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era. The Portuguese star footballer departed Juventus, three years after joining them and had informed manager Max Allegri that he wouldn't be continuing in Italy after the Serie A giants drew their first match against Udinese. While it was expected that Juventus wouldn't, easily be able to fill the void left by a player as massive as Cristiano Ronaldo, their nightmares came true when Empoli stunned them 1-0 to take away all three points at the Allianz stadium. With a draw and a defeat in two matches. Juventus are now 12th in the Serie A 2021-22 table. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Star Completes Manchester United Medical, Signs Two-Year Deal With Premier League Club

Fans took to Twitter to react to this defeat and their reactions too suggested that the Turin club would find it difficult to recover from Ronaldo's absence from the side. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Juventus' defeat in Empoli in their first match of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Why Ronaldo was missed: 

An embarrassing defeat:

Ronaldo is irreplaceable:

Just how?

Coincidence?

Juventus, a day after Ronaldo left:

First big upset:

'Ronaldo carried Juventus':

Juventus would have to buckle up and recover quickly from this defeat, as soon as they can. With greater challenges lying ahead, Max Allegri have to get over with Ronaldo's departure and move on with victories in their kitty.

