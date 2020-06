Latest News | BIZ-CUSTOMS-CLEARANCE  24x7 Customs Clearance at All Sea Ports, Airports Till June

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) To facilitate faster clearance of consignments, the CBIC has extended the 24x7 customs clearance facility at all sea ports and airports by a month till June 2020.

In a letter to all Chief Commissioners (Customs and Central Tax), the CBIC said “as the situation of COVID-19 pandemic is still prevailing and trade continues to face challenges... as a measure of facilitation, CBIC has decided to extend the facility of 24×7 Customs clearance at all the Customs formations till June 30, 2020”.

In February, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had said 24x7 Customs clearance facility will be available at all sea ports and airports till May 2020, to address any congestion or delay or surge on account of the prevailing conditions due to outbreak of COVID-19.

“Chief Commissioners are therefore requested to make proper arrangement for the same and deploy sufficient number of officers on 24×7 basis at sea ports/Air Cargo Stations/Inland Container Depot (ICDs)/ Container Freight Station (CFSs) etc falling in their jurisdiction,” CBIC said.

