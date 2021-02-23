New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Swedish apparel retailer H&M on Tuesday announced the appointment of Yanira Ramirez as the new country sales manager for India.

Previously global Sales Manager for & Other Stories, Ramirez joins the India team at a time when H&M India has 50 stores across 25 cities, a newly launched digital loyalty programme and a strong online presence on hm.com and Myntra, the company said in a statement.

She will be based out of H&M India's head office in New Delhi, it added.

A qualified lawyer, Ramirez had joined the H&M Group 18 years ago.

Originally from Mexico, she started her journey with H&M in the UK as a sales adviser in the store and then moved on to become an Area Manager, post which she became Country HR for H&M UK & IE and then joined the Global Sales and Operations HR team in Sweden, the company said.

