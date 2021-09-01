Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) State-run Indian Bank on Wednesday said Shanti Lal Jain has assumed charge as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Jain has been appointed as the MD & CEO for a period of three years, according to a government notification.
Prior to this, he served as Executive Director of Bank of Baroda since September 2018, a bank release said.
Jain started his career in banking by joining erstwhile Allahabad Bank in 1993 in middle management cadre.
The bank in a separate regulatory filing said that Padmaja Chunduru, Managing Director & CEO of the bank demitted office on August 31, 2021 on superannuation.
"Accordingly, Padmaja Chunduru has ceased to be the MD&CEO of the bank with effect from September 1, 2021," it said.
On Tuesday, Indian Bank in a filing to exchanges said the government has extended tenure of its Executive Director V V Shenoy till March 31, 2022.
