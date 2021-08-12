New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) L&T Mutual Fund on Thursday said it has appointed Sonal Gupta as head of research for equity and Ankit Manubhai Patel as senior credit analyst for fixed income to strengthen its investment management team.

Also Read | Passport Renew Application: How to Request for Re-Issue of Passport Offline and Online.

Gupta will be contributing to the sector strategy, which includes providing direction to the team in identifying opportunities and trends in addition to his own coverage, the fund house said in a statement.

Also Read | Holdex Finance: One of the Most Powerful Fin-Tech and DeFi Platforms.

In addition, he would be leading the research team's efforts on ESG (environmental, social and governance) compliance and communication.

Gupta has a rich experience of more than 15 years in equity research and has worked with UBS Securities India and PricewaterhouseCoopers in the past, the statement said.

Patel would be responsible for credit analysis and monitoring of the fixed income portfolio at L&T Mutual Fund.

With an overall experience of 13 years, Ankit was earlier with ICRA as vice president and sector head of corporate rating.

"Sonal and Ankit's combined 30 years of experience in their fields would further strengthen and help deliver value-added edge to our investment management team," Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, L&T Mutual Fund said.

L&T Mutual Fund has also recently announced the appointment of Cheenu Gupta as a fund manager for certain schemes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)