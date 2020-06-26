New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Shares of Ashok Leyland on Friday fell over 3 per cent after the company reported a 92.31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The stock declined 3.17 per cent to Rs 51.85 on BSE. On NSE, it fell 3.08 per cent to Rs 51.80.

The Hinduja Group flagship firm on Thursday reported a 92.31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 751.71 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,088.04 crore as against Rs 9,874.04 crore in the year-ago period.

