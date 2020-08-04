New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Shares of Yes Bank closed with a gain of 2 per cent on Tuesday after Moody's Investors Service said it has upgraded the company's long-term foreign currency issuer rating by a notch.

The stock closed the day at Rs 12.22, a gain of 2 per cent, on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 3.58 per cent to Rs 12.41.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed, Postponed to August 6 Due to High Demand During Pre-Order.

On the NSE, it rose by 1.66 per cent to settle at Rs 12.20.

Moody's Investors Service on Monday said it has upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating by a notch to 'B3' from 'Caa1' after a Rs 15,000-crore capital raising.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; to Go on Sale on August 6 During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020.

Despite the upgrade, Yes Bank still remains under non-investment grade.

Obligations rated 'B' are considered speculative and are subject to high credit risk, while those rated 'Caa' are judged to be speculative of poor standing and are subject to very high credit risk.

"Moody's has upgraded the bank's long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to B3 from Caa1, and its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN (medium-term note) programme rating to (P)B3 from (P)Caa1," it said.

Giving rationale for rating action, the rating agency said Yes Bank's successful equity capital raise of Rs 15,000 crore (about USD 2 billion) has bolstered its solvency and is the main driver of the ratings upgrade.

The successful equity raising showcases Yes Bank's regained access to external market funds, which is a result of its improving financial strength and will support depositor confidence, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)