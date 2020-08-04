OnePlus Nord affordable smartphone made its India debut last month. Ever since its launch, the mid range smartphone has been grabbing headlines in the domestic as well as global markets. The device was scheduled to go on open sale on August 4, but due to high demand during the pre-orders, the Chinese smartphone maker pushed its open sale to August 6. The company has claimed that stocks have lessened faster than expected due to unprecedented demand during the pre-orders. In a forum, OnePlus announced that open sale for OnePlus Nord will now be held on August 6 at 12 am-midnight. Customers who were promised dispatch on August 4 might also experience some delay in shipping & will be eligible to get a one-year extended warranty against user's IMEI number. OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 24,999; Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

OnePlus Nord will be available via Reliance Digital & MyJio Stores from August 7 whereas other authorised retail partners shall begin selling the affordable handset from August 12.

The device will be offered with Rs 2,000 off on American Express Card, 50 percent off on Nord screen protection plan, up to 20 percent off on Nord accessory bundles & no-cost EMI options on major banks.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus Nord flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset sports a 48MP quad rear camera module & a 32MP + 8MP dual front camera system.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the affordable phone comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB Internal storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Nord Phone comes fuelled by a 4,115mAh battery with 30T fast charging technology. OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6GB & 64GB variant whereas 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB models cost Rs 27,999 & Rs 29,999 respectively.

