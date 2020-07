New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday declined nearly 2 per cent after the company reported its first ever quarterly loss since going public 17 years ago.

The scrip ended 1.62 per cent lower at Rs 6,185.60 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 2.66 per cent to Rs 6,120.

Also Read | Another Microsoft Surface Duo Foldable Smartphone Image Released Online.

At the NSE, the stock dipped 1.44 per cent to close at Rs 6,192.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country's largest carmaker, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 268.3 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Vivo Patents a New Smartband With Curved Display & Heart Rate Sensor: Report.

The auto major, which got listed in July 2003, had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,376.8 crore in April-June quarter of 2019-20.

Net sales declined to Rs 3,679 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 18,738.8 crore in the year-ago period, MSI said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 249.4 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,435.5 crore on standalone basis in April-June of 2019-20.

The auto major's net sales during the period under review declined to Rs 3,677.5 crore as compared to Rs 18,735.2 crore in the year-ago period.

"Owing to the global pandemic of COVID-19, it was an unprecedented quarter in the company's history wherein a large part of the quarter had zero production and zero sales in compliance with a lockdown stipulated by the government," MSI said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)