New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Shares of Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday zoomed over 16 per cent after the company reported a 77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June.

It jumped 16.27 per cent to Rs 96.80 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock price increased by 16.02 per cent to Rs 96.65.

Tata Coffee Ltd on Tuesday reported a 77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 35 crore in the year ago period.

In a regulatory filing Tata Coffee said the consolidated total income for the quarter rose to Rs 592 crore, compared to Rs 472 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering an increase of 26 per cent, "driven by improved performance from the value-added businesses".

