Chamoli, July 29: A massive landslide occurred Badrinath national highway in Kodiya area of Chamoli district on Tuesday evening due to incessant rains in the region. According to reports, the national highway is blocked at multiple locations because of the falling debris. Operations to clear the highway is currently underway. The video of the landslide also surfaced on social media.

At the time of the landslide, heavy vehicles were also plying on the road. In the video, large chunks of soil and trees could be seen falling on the road. Till now, no injuries have been reported in the landslide. Traffic movement has been affected by this landslide. Commuters and tourists have been stranded due to these landslides.

Video of The Landslide:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A landslide occurred at Badrinath national highway in Kodiya of Chamoli district last evening, due to incessant rainfall. The national highway is blocked at multiple locations due to falling of debris. Operations to clear the route is underway.(28.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/gdSLFvvrHx — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

On Monday also, a massive landslide occurred near Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Gauchar town of Chamoli district blocking the Badrinath National Highway. No injury was reported during that landslide. However, the Badrinath Highway was blocked.

Heavy rains lashed several regions of the state in the past few days. On Tuesday, in Pithoragarh district of the state, a woman from Metli village was swept away by swirling waters of Gori river as torrential rains lashed Bangapani sub-division of the district, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) A K Shukla said. Another woman from Jara Jibli village is missing, he said.

Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), revenue police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been rushed to the affected villages to undertake relief and rescue work, Shukla added.

