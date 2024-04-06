Lucknow, Apr 6 (PTI) The foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party was celebrated here on Saturday by party office bearers and booth-

level workers, who took an oath of working towards building a prosperous nation.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As part of the party's foundation day celebration, BJP workers distributed leaflets on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and organised programmes at the booth level to spread awareness among the booth committees, ‘panna pramukh' and regular citizens, a party statement said.

They held discussions on the party's “glorious history and achievements”, it said.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

Party officials and workers celebrated the foundation day and took a pledge to work to build a prosperous nation, it said.

The BJP's state president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary said that BJP was established with a resolve to build India in accordance with Indian values.

He said the ‘antyodaya' philosophy of Deendayal Upadhyay, a key party ideologue, inspires every worker.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all commitments of BJP have been fulfilled,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)