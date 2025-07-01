Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Tuesday said his government's sustained efforts brought "unprecedented improvements" in healthcare services, making the state a model for the country as against the previous dispensation that did not provide sufficient funds for the sector.

Addressing a Doctors' Day event organised by Jaipur Medical Association at the SMS Medical College, he said quality healthcare facilities were being ensured from remote villages to towns, and the government was moving towards achieving the goal of 'Niramay Rajasthan'.

The BJP government in the state has prioritised the health sector with an allocation of Rs 27,660 crore, which is 8.26 per cent of the total budget and "higher than any previous administration".

"Earlier, no budgetary allocation exceeded 6 per cent for health, and many schemes were launched without sufficient financial provisions, leaving the rural health infrastructure in a pitiable state."

He cited issues with the earlier Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, saying it left many health conditions outside its purview.

Sharma said his government replaced it with the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya (MA) Scheme, which now includes over 2,300 packages covering everything from allopathy and AYUSH treatments to transplants and robotic surgeries. "About 8,000 patients benefit daily, with a dedicated Rs 3,500-crore fund," he said.

He also highlighted the creation of 19 sub-health centres, 10 primary health centres, and the upgradation of 92 existing facilities in just 18 months. "We have opened 47 sub-district hospitals, 12 district hospitals, eight satellite hospitals, and six new trauma centres," the chief minister added.

He said that over 24,000 health-sector posts have been filled, with 26,000 more in the process. Five new medical colleges have started academic sessions, and the colleges in Tonk and Jaisalmer will begin classes this year, Sharma added.

"We are investing Rs 700 crore to develop RUHS Hospital as the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)."

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said the government is taking strong measures to ensure doctors' safety and welfare, adding, "Under the chief minister's leadership, the department is operating with transparency, honesty, and integrity."

