Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) BJP Haryana in-charge Satish Poonia on Saturday paid his tributes to ASI Surendra Singh Ola, who died in a road incident involving a car in the chief minister's convoy.

Poonia expressed his grief at the death of the policeman, visiting his native village, Majra Kath of Neemrana.

He said the party, as well as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, are committed to the wellbeing of the kin of the victim.

On Wednesday, seven people, including five policemen, were injured when a taxi hit a security vehicle in the CM's carcade.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Traffic Police, Surendra Singh, died during treatment.

The accident took place near Akshaya Patra intersection in Jagatpura area here.

